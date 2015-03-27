Giants' Cabrera suspended 50 games after positive drug test

San Francisco Giants outfielder Melky Cabrera has been suspended 50 games for violating baseball's drug policy.

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball said Cabrera tested positive for testosterone.

Cabrera is having a career season with a .346 batting average, 11 homers and 60 runs batted in. He was the MVP of the All-Star Game in July and on Wednesday did not dispute the test results.

"My positive test was the result of my use of a substance I should not have used," Cabrera said in a statement through the Major League Baseball Players Association. "I accept my suspension under the Joint Drug Program and I will try to move on with my life. I am deeply sorry for my mistake and I apologize to my teammates, to the San Francisco Giants organization and to the fans for letting them down."

The Giants signed Cabrera to a one-year deal in January after he was acquired from Kansas City in a trade for pitcher Jonathan Sanchez. The Dominican native hit .305 with 18 homers and 87 RBI -- all career bests -- with the Royals in 2011.

Cabrera was a career .275 hitter in seven pro seasons with the Yankees, Braves and Royals entering this year.

"We were extremely disappointed to learn of the suspension of Melky Cabrera for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention & Treatment Program," the Giants said Wednesday in a statement. "We fully support Major League Baseball's policy and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing drugs from our game. Per the protocol outline by Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement, the Giants will not comment further on this matter."

Cabrera will miss the remainder of the regular season. The Giants have just 45 games remaining entering Wednesday's action.