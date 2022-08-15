Giants' Brian Daboll on Kenny Golladay: 'I think he’s acclimated himself well'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kenny Golladay was a prized free-agent acquisition for the New York Giants before the 2021 season got underway and was expected to become a major player in the team’s offense right off the bat.

However, in his first season in New York, Golladay only saw 76 targets in 14 games for the Giants. He did not have a single touchdown catch after having two in just five games with the Detroit Lions in 2020.

With Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka leading the offense in what could be Daniel Jones’ final season with the Giants, Golladay is expected to have more of a role. Golladay played sparingly in the team’s first preseason game against the New England Patriots last week. He had one catch for six yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Daboll was asked Sunday about Golladay’s consistency when it came to getting separation from defensive backs on the field.

"I think he’s acclimated himself well in terms of what we’re doing. Again, all receivers, they’re different. Some are really shifty and quick. Some are big and physical," Daboll said. "It’s just a matter of when you have an opportunity to go out there and make plays, which he’s made some of them, that you go ahead and make them. I’ve been pleased with how he’s handled himself. He’s been a pro, and he’s competing every day with those guys."

Daboll acknowledged, especially for a Pro Bowl receiver like Golladay, that it’s tough to get any kind of separation in the NFL.

NFLPA PRESIDENT MISSING FROM ROSTERS 'SUSPICIOUS,' EX-BROWNS TEAMMATE JOEL BITONIO SAYS

"Let’s just say in our league, it’s hard to create. When it’s man-to-man coverage, it’s press man-to-man coverage, it’s a little bit different in college where that goes into a whole other conversation of evaluating quarterbacks, receivers and trying to take off every man-to-man clip that’s press relative to some of the softer zone or maybe there’s just better players," Daboll said. "Here, it’s pretty tight usually. Obviously, there’s some elite route runners that have great quickness, ability to get in and out of breaks. And even those, it’s not like they’re open by a ton.

"Again, different players get open different. I had a tight end that was a pretty good tight end – a big body guy that you just throw it up to him, and he makes plays when they’re right next to him. And those guys are good to have. Each of them are different. Every receiver’s different. Every skill guy’s different, whether it’s a back, a tight end. And you have to try to figure out, as a coaching staff, what their strengths are and let them try to go ahead and do it."

Under Joe Judge, the Giants were 31st in points scored and yards gained in 2020 and 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daboll will look to ignite the lackluster offense with what he’s done with the Buffalo Bills.