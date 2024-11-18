Giants to bench Daniel Jones for Week 12: reports

The New York Giants will make a change at quarterback in Week 12.

The Giants will bench quarterback Daniel Jones, according to multiple reports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tommy DeVito is expected to get the start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN reported.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen did not appear ready to make the commitment last week when he spoke to reporters as the team had a bye week. However, with gameday getting closer, New York appeared to make the shift. It is unclear if it will be a one-off deal.

"Yeah, in general, it’s not just — I understand the question, and you want to pull him out, but it’s everybody," Schoen explained. "Everybody’s got a hand in this. I know being the quarterback and the offensive coordinator, head coach, people like to point to those guys in general. Daniel’s played some good games, and there are some games where he would look to have some throws back or do things differently. But, in general, it’s not one individual or one situation that keeps occurring, unfortunately.

CHARGERS STAVE OFF BENGALS' COMEBACK IN EPIC SUNDAY NIGHT THRILLER

"We’re 2-8. everybody needs to, including myself, look in the mirror and [see] how can we do things better, and, again, that’s what we are going to continue to do. I understand you guys want to ask about Daniel, and it’s the quarterback position. That’s what comes with the territory, specifically in this market. Again, it’s not all on one person."

Jones has gone 3-13 in games he started since the team signed him to a four-year, $160 million extension before the start of last season, and there are many fans saying his time as a starter should be over.

He has 2,070 passing yards and eight touchdown passes along with seven interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York is 2-8 this season. The team is dead last in points scored.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.