Giants-Bears Capsule

NEW YORK GIANTS (0-5) at CHICAGO (3-2)

Thursday, 8:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Bears by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD — New York 0-5, Chicago 1-3-1

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 32-22-2

LAST MEETING — Giants beat Bears 17-3, Oct. 3, 2010.

LAST WEEK — Giants lost to Eagles 36-21; Bears lost to Saints 26-18

AP PRO32 RANKING — Giants No. 31, Bears No. 12

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (32), PASS (10)

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (28T), PASS (25)

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (16), PASS (12)

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (14T), PASS (27)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Last time Bears and Giants played, Jay Cutler got sacked nine times in first half and knocked out of game at Meadowlands with concussion. ... Giants lead league with 20 turnovers after committing four for 17 points last week. ... New York averaging league-worst 56.8 yards rushing. ... Eli Manning leads league with 12 interceptions, was picked off on three straight possessions in fourth quarter against Philadelphia. Two-time Super Bowl MVP has 24 fourth-quarter comeback wins. ... Starting RB David Wilson will miss game after injuring neck in first quarter against Eagles. ... With Wilson out, Brandon Jacobs expected to make first start since end of 2011 season with Giants. Missed most of last season with San Francisco because of injuries, run-in with coach Jim Harbaugh. ... LB Jon Beason played on special teams last week after being acquired from Carolina. Three-time Pro Bowler had little impact with Panthers this season. ... After this game, Bears will play once in 24 days. Chicago visits Washington Oct. 20 and is off before playing at Green Bay on Nov. 4. ... Chicago one off league lead with 14 takeaways. Bears have 55 points off takeaways. ... WR Alshon Jeffery set franchise record with 218 yards receiving last week, giving him team-leading 429 on season. ... WR Brandon Marshall (378 yards) leads Bears with 31 catches. ... Martellus Bennett seventh among NFL tight ends with 25 receptions, eighth in yards (281) and tied for fifth in TDs (three). ... K Robbie Gould has converted 11 straight field goal attempts from 50 yards or longer dating back to 2010 season.

