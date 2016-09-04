Giants awarded defensive tackle Robert Thomas on waivers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The New York Giants have been awarded defensive tackle Robert Thomas on waivers from Carolina.

The Giants announced the move on Sunday, saying they waived defensive tackle Montori Hughes to make room on the 53-man roster.

Thomas played in all four of Carolina's preseason games and had seven tackles, including two for losses. The Panthers had gotten him on waivers from Miami. He played one game for the Dolphins last year.

A four-year veteran, Hughes played in seven games for the Giants last season. He had 25 tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Giants filled their practice squad with players who were in training camp. They signed quarterback Logan Thomas; receivers Geremy Davis and Darius Powe; offensive linemen Adam Gettis and Shane McDermott; defensive ends Stansly Maponga and Ishaq Williams; cornerbacks Donte Deayon and Michael Hunter; and safety Andrew Adams.

---

Online:

AP NFL websites: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL