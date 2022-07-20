Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Giancarlo Stanton's clutch home run lands him All-Star Game MVP

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Giancarlo Stanton became the first New York Yankees player to win the MLB All-Star Game MVP on Tuesday night after his home run tied the game in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Stanton, who was born in nearby Panorama City and attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, hit the home run near where he said he used to sit and watch Dodgers games when he was a kid.

"My Pops took me to my first Dodger game, showed me how to have love for this game and now we’re here," Stanton said. "Look at us, it’s just incredible."

American League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, swings at a pitch while hitting a two-run home run off National League pitcher Tony Gonsolin, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. 

American League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, swings at a pitch while hitting a two-run home run off National League pitcher Tony Gonsolin, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Stanton received the MVP award, a glass bat with his name engraved on it, from tennis legend Billie Jean King and former Dodgers star Steve Garvey. King is a part-owner of the Dodgers.

"It hasn’t fully sank in. It’s going to be an amazing memory for all of our lives," he said.

American League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, points to the dugout after connecting for a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. 

American League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, points to the dugout after connecting for a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton hit the go-ahead home run after Stanton’s dinger. It proved to be just what the American League needed to secure their ninth straight win over the National League.

It was Stanton’s fifth All-Star appearance and first with the Yankees. He hit 24 home runs with a .237 batting average and a .835 OPS.

American League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, poses with the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player trophy following the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. The American League won 3-2. 

American League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, poses with the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player trophy following the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. The American League won 3-2.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

He’s one of the top home-run hitters in baseball and is having another great season with New York after only playing in 41 between 2019 and 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.