Giancarlo Stanton's clutch home run lands him All-Star Game MVP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Giancarlo Stanton became the first New York Yankees player to win the MLB All-Star Game MVP on Tuesday night after his home run tied the game in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Stanton, who was born in nearby Panorama City and attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, hit the home run near where he said he used to sit and watch Dodgers games when he was a kid.

"My Pops took me to my first Dodger game, showed me how to have love for this game and now we’re here," Stanton said. "Look at us, it’s just incredible."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stanton received the MVP award, a glass bat with his name engraved on it, from tennis legend Billie Jean King and former Dodgers star Steve Garvey. King is a part-owner of the Dodgers.

"It hasn’t fully sank in. It’s going to be an amazing memory for all of our lives," he said.

AARON JUDGE WHIFFS ON CHANCE TO QUELL YANKEES FANS' FEAR OF HIM LEAVING AT SEASON'S END

Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton hit the go-ahead home run after Stanton’s dinger. It proved to be just what the American League needed to secure their ninth straight win over the National League.

It was Stanton’s fifth All-Star appearance and first with the Yankees. He hit 24 home runs with a .237 batting average and a .835 OPS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s one of the top home-run hitters in baseball and is having another great season with New York after only playing in 41 between 2019 and 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.