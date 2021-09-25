Giancarlo Stanton hits go-ahead grand slam in the eighth, Yankees win 5-3 against Red Sox

Giancarlo Stanton followed a strong performance on Friday night against the Red Sox by creating a definitive moment in New York’s season — should it end memorably for the Yanks. Stanton went 3-for-5 and added his 32nd home run of the season on Friday.

In Saturday’s Game Two against Boston, Stanton knocked a grand slam home run at the top of the eighth inning, bringing home Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.

Stanton’s go-ahead homer, off the left-handed Darwinzon Hernandez, was his 33rd score of the season — propelling the Yanks to a 5-3 lead at the top of the eighth inning. The Yankees held on for the win.

Entering a crucial eight-game regular season stretch on Saturday, the Yankees were keen on surviving their consecutive game at Fenway Park, and was made possible by Stanton’s end-of-season clutch play.

In a post-game interview, Yankees manager Aaron Boone described the dugout as "electric" after Stanton’s score.

"Just a lot of really big time at-bats put us in that situation, and G capped it off," said Boone, now looking ahead to Game Three at Fenway Sunday afternoon.