Ghana routs Egypt and Bob Bradley 6-1 in 1st leg of African World Cup playoffs

Ghana routed Bob Bradley's Egyptian national team 6-1 Tuesday in the first leg of their playoff for one of Africa's berths in next year's World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan's fifth-minute goal and Wael Gomaa's own goal in the 22nd after Michael Essien's cross deflected off him built a 2-0 lead for the host Black Stars at Kumasi.

Mohamed Aboutrika cut the deficit in half with a 41st-minute penalty kick, but Majeed Waris' goal in the 44th made it 3-1 at halftime. Gyan got his second goal in the 53rd, Sulley Muntari converted a penalty kick in the 72nd and Christian Atsu scored the final goal in the 89th.

The second leg of the total-goals series is scheduled for Nov. 18 in Cairo.

Bradley was hired by Egypt in September 2011, 15 months after Ghana beat Bradley's U.S. team 2-1 in the second round of the World Cup. The Pharaohs, ranked 50th, have not qualified for the World Cup since 1990.

The 24th-ranked Black Stars have eliminated the U.S. in two straight World Cups and were knocked out bu Uruguay on penalty kicks in the 2010 quarterfinals.