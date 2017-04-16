Getzlaf's good bounce sends Ducks past Flames again, 3-2

next Image 1 of 3

Ryan Getzlaf scored the tiebreaking power-play goal with 4:46 to play on a bizarre deflection off Lance Bouma's skate, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Getzlaf's attempted pass across the high slot banked off Bouma's foot and somehow arched through the air and past Calgary's Brian Elliott for the Anaheim captain's second goal of the series.

Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell scored first-period goals and John Gibson made 35 saves in the Ducks' 29th consecutive victory over the Flames at Honda Center since April 25, 2006, extending the longest such streak in NHL history.

Mikael Backlund scored a short-handed goal and Sean Monahan had a power-play goal for the Flames.

Game 3 is Monday in Calgary.