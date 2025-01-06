German club soccer player Luca Meixner dead at 22

Luca Meixner, a soccer player who played in Germany for SSV Reutlingen 05, has died, the club announced on Saturday. He was 22.

The club issued a statement on its Instagram account. The club said Meixner died "unexpectedly."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This past weekend we received the terrible news that our player Luca Meixner passed away on Friday 12/27. died unexpectedly at the age of 22," SSV Reutlingen said.

"The entire SSV family is deeply disturbed and stunned. His teammates, all boards and staff mourn Lucas' survivors and our thoughts are with his family, friends and companions."

Meixner’s cause of death wasn’t immediately revealed.

TRINITY RODMAN RIPS FORMER NBA STAR DAD FOR ‘JOKE’ APOLOGY AFTER OPENING UP ABOUT STRAINED RELATIONSHIP

Meixner joined the main SSV Reutlingen 05 team in 2021 after spending four years at the youth level. He appeared in 100 matches for the club and scored six goals.

He played in the club’s final match on Dec. 7 before the winter break. He played 87 minutes in the match as they tied 1-1 against Balingen.

The club has played in Oberliga Baden-Wurttemberg for the last nine seasons. The league is a part of Germany’s fifth tier, according to The Sun. They are currently in 10th place in this season’s standings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

SSV Reutlingen posted photos on its website paying tribute to Meixner.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .