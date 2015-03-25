Germain Racing leaving Ford for GM

Germain Racing is changing manufacturers once again.

Ending a two-year relationship with Ford, team owner Bob Germain informed Doug Yates, CEO of Roush Yates Engines, on Tuesday that his company will be moving to General Motors for 2014.

"We value Germain Racing as a customer, and we hate to see them leave," Yates said. "We wish them well."

Germain is expected to form an engine and technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing similar to the relationship Furniture Row Racing enjoys with the Welcome, N.C.,-based organization.

Germain made its Cup debut in 2009. The company won truck championships with Todd Bodine in 2006 and 2010.

Germain Cup driver Casey Mears drove for RCR in 2009. Mears is 23rd in the Sprint Cup standings.

Attempts to reach Germain Racing owner Bob Germain for comment have been unsuccessful.