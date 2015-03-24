Gerald Green scores career-best 36 points, Suns beat Nuggets 112-107 in overtime

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Gerald Green scored a career-high 36 points, including eight in overtime, and the Phoenix Suns beat Denver 112-107 on Tuesday night to hand the Nuggets their fifth consecutive loss.

Goran Dragic added 21 points and 14 assists for the Suns, who completed a four-game season sweep of the Nuggets, their first in nine years.

Evan Fournier scored 25 to lead the Nuggets, who lost a tough, close game after being blown out in their previous four defeats.

Kenneth Faried added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Denver, which was without leading scorer Ty Lawson (broken left rib) for a third consecutive game.