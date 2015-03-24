Expand / Collapse search
Gerald Green scores career-best 36 points, Suns beat Nuggets 112-107 in overtime

By | Associated Press
    Phoenix Suns guard Gerald Green, right, flies over Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried to dunk during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014.

    Phoenix Suns guard Goran Dragic, of Slovenia, drives the lane for a shot as Denver Nuggets center J.J. Hickson, left, and guard Randy Foye defend during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014.

DENVER – Gerald Green scored a career-high 36 points, including eight in overtime, and the Phoenix Suns beat Denver 112-107 on Tuesday night to hand the Nuggets their fifth consecutive loss.

Goran Dragic added 21 points and 14 assists for the Suns, who completed a four-game season sweep of the Nuggets, their first in nine years.

Evan Fournier scored 25 to lead the Nuggets, who lost a tough, close game after being blown out in their previous four defeats.

Kenneth Faried added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Denver, which was without leading scorer Ty Lawson (broken left rib) for a third consecutive game.