Georgia Tech's Moses Wright to miss at least first round of NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament: reports

Georgia Tech star Moses Wright will miss at least the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Stadium was first to report that Wright will miss the game for the No. 9 seed Yellow Jackets who are set to take on No. 8 Loyola-Chicago. Wright is dealing with COVID-related issues and could miss the second-round game if the Yellow Jackets get past the Ramblers, CBS Sports reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Georgia Tech has yet to officially announce whether anyone will miss Friday’s game.

Coach Josh Pastner said Tuesday that a member of the team’s travel party tested positive for coronavirus and is asymptomatic, but did not name the person or their role on the team. He said it wouldn’t affect the team as a whole but the person was not going to be around for the first-round or possible second-round game.

"It’s a range of emotions, obviously, because you’re sick for that individual because that individual hasn’t done anything wrong," Pastner said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "It’s just, unfortunately, this is a serious, serious virus."

WILL WINTHROP, COLGATE NEED CHANGE OF PACE FOR POSTSEASON?

Pastner had told reporters Sunday that everyone was healthy and ready to make the trip to Indiana for the tournament.

Wright was named the ACC Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season and became the third Georgia Tech player to receive the honors, following Dennis Scott in 1990 and Mark Price in 1985. He was also named to the First Team All-ACC squad, becoming the first player to do so since Alvin Jones in 2001.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia Tech won the ACC and was boosted by Virginia opting out of the tournament because of a COVID issue of its own.