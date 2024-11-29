Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter shine in likely final home game before going to NFL

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter had been separating themselves from the pack recently, but now it might not be a contest.

Sanders' odds of becoming the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft have grown recently, while Hunter has become more likely to win the Heisman Trophy.

The Colorado stars, who could be the top two selections in April, may have those in the bag after dominating in what's likely to be their final game in Boulder.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sanders, the son of head coach Deion Sanders, completed 34 of his 41 passes for 438 yards and five touchdowns — Hunter caught three of those — as the Buffaloes dominated Oklahoma State, 52-0.

Hunter said recently he is "for sure" entering the NFL Draft, but Deion has said both will play in whatever bowl game they make, assuming the Buffaloes fall short of the College Football Playoff. That'd be a rarity in today's college game with top picks, but Coach Prime has a different mindset.

Scouts think Hunter is more likely to be a cornerback in the NFL, but he has not shied away from wanting to play both sides, and who can blame him?

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS' COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINNERS AND LOSERS: WEEK 13

With Friday's performance, he finished the regular season with 92 catches for 1,149 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown, all while being a lockdown corner.

Sanders will finish his regular season with a career-high 3,926 yards and 35 touchdowns while completing 74.2% of his passes.

The New York Giants brass recently paid a trip to Boulder to meet with Sanders and will likely select a quarterback in the draft. The 2-10 Giants own the top selection in the draft at the moment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colorado had controlled its College Football Playoff destiny heading into last week, but a loss hurt its chances. Now, the Buffaloes need losses by two of three teams — BYU, Arizona State and Iowa State — to get into the Big 12 title game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.