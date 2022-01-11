Some Georgia players seen wearing wrong national championship hats during celebration

Georgia defeated Alabama in the national championship on Monday night but whoever was hanging out the gear to Bulldogs players made an embarrassing mistake.

Some Bulldogs players were seen during the championship celebration at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis wearing hats that indicated Alabama had won the championship.

The mistake was amplified on social media.

By the time Georgia players got to the podium to lift the national championship trophy, it appeared players had the right championship gear on.

The Bulldogs held on to beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 thanks to the resilient performance by Stetson Bennett.

After a questionable fumble call that led to an Alabama score earlier in the period, Bennett would regroup and toss a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to put the Bulldogs back up. Bennett would strike again later in the fourth with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers.

With 3:33 left, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young would get the ball back to try to force overtime. Young would throw a Pick Six to Kelee Ringo, which would seal the deal.

Bennett finished 17-for-26 with 224 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Mitchell had two catches for 50 yards and Bowers had four catches for 36 yards.

It was Georgia’s first national title since 1980.