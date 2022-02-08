Georgia loses DB coach to Miami, opening up another spot on staff

It’s always good when other schools come after your coaches. It usually means you’re doing something right. This is the case for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, now that their DB coach Jahmile Addae has agreed to a two-year deal to join Mario Cristobal’s staff at Miami, as first reported by CaneSport.

The Bulldogs hired Addae from West Virginia last offseason to replace Charlton Warren, who left to be defensive coordinator at Indiana. New Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp also worked with the DBs last season, then he made the switch to on-field coach.

With Addae gone, Kirby Smart is losing one of his top recruiters. Addae was ranked No. 2 in the nation in coach recruiting rankings, based off numbers from 247sports. This will be a key hire for Kirby Smart, who needs another stellar recruiter on the road.

Georgia also announced on Sunday that they have officially hired Chidera Uzo-Diribe away from TCU to coach the outside linebackers.

The good news for the Georgia secondary is that they do return some key players next season, including Kelee Ringo, William Poole and Dan Jackson. But we all know how important recruiting is for Georgia, so finding the right candidate for the vacancy left by Addae will be a top priority for Kirby Smart. I wouldn’t expect the process to take very long.