George Washington holds off Saint Joseph's 78-71

Tony Taylor scored 20 points to lead five George Washington players in double figures as the Colonials held off Saint Joseph's 78-71 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

George Washington (9-6, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) has won seven of its last eight games and is on its longest win streak of the season.

The Colonials led 40-31 at halftime and by 12 in the second half.

The Hawks closed to 58-56 on a C.J. Aiken 3-pointer with 7:24 to go, but Dwayne Smith answered with six straight points.

Saint Joseph's (5-10, 0-2), which had won four of the teams' last five meetings, got to 73-69 with 32 seconds left, but George Washington hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds.

Smith scored 16 for the Colonials and Joseph Katuka had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Bryan Bynes added 13 points and David Pellom 11.

Carl Jones led the Hawks with 23 points.