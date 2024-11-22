George Pickens blames snow, wind after Browns upset Steelers: 'Conditions played huge, huge part'

The latest edition of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns' rivalry was a thriller.

The Steelers entered Thursday night's AFC North game on a five-game winning streak and were widely considered the favorite to win. But Pittsburgh lost 24-19.

Browns star running back Nick Chubb scored a go-ahead touchdown with 57 seconds remaining in the game to help secure Cleveland's victory.

Much of the conversation before, during and after the game centered around the wintry mix players and fans endured.

Steelers star George Pickens, who finished the game with 48 receiving yards, pointed to the weather conditions when he addressed the upset.

"Conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game. I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all," Pickens told reporters after the game. "I think the conditions kind of saved them today.

"The snow, the conditions were so bad," he continued. "I don't even think the QB could see sometimes. And when you got conditions like that, at the opponents' home field, it kind of plays in their favor."

The snowfall picked up in the second half of the game. While the weather conditions were something both teams had to contend with, Pickens' assertion suggests the Steelers fell to 8-3 due to the snow and wind.

Pickens' postgame comments were not the only thing he did to draw attention Thursday night.

On the final play of the game, Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson tossed a Hail Mary toward the end zone. Pickens was in the area of the Hail Mary, but Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was guarding Pickens and effectively took the wide receiver out of the play.

Cameras missed the beginning of what looked to be a skirmish, but a quick pan appeared to show Pickens and Newsome getting tangled up near the stands. The camera then showed Pickens being held back by two members of stadium security near the seats. One fan was even holding Pickens' arm, leading to initial speculation Pickens was getting into it with fans.

The Steelers play the Bengals next week.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

