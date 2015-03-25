Geno Smith inconsistent but promising in first 7 games for Jets

next Image 1 of 2

Geno Smith has been inconsistent and promising at the same time for the New York Jets.

They're hoping Smith is more often what they saw last Sunday, when he led the Jets to a 30-27 overtime victory over the New England Patriots. After an early interception was returned for a touchdown, Smith rebounded in a big way by bringing the Jets back from a 21-10 halftime deficit.

He became the only quarterback since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger with four winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime in his first seven games. Smith is already becoming a clutch playmaker, but it's his consistency that he's working on.

Coach Rex Ryan says he sees Smith "making strides" and adds that the Jets' offense has "become his system."

