Gehrig completes Fire switch

Bridgeview, IL (SportsNetwork.com) - The Chicago Fire has completed the signing of defender Eric Gehrig, who joins the club after having his rights acquired from Orlando City in exchange for the Fire's natural selection in the second round of the 2016 MLS SuperDraft.

Gehrig was selected in the 10th round of the MLS Expansion Draft by Orlando City after appearing in 20 games for the Columbus Crew this past season, including 14 starts.

The 26-year-old also featured in both of the Crew's postseason matches with the New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Gehrig made his MLS debut in June 2011 for the Crew and he went on to make 46 appearances for the club, including 32 starts.