Gasol, Grizzlies down Jazz

Behind Marc Gasol's game-high 22 points and Zach Randolph's double-double, the Memphis Grizzlies prevailed over the Utah Jazz, 103-94, at FedEx Forum on Monday.

Gasol connected on 6-of-11 shots and made all 10 of his free throw attempts, while Randolph poured in 16 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have won a franchise-record 12 straight games at home dating back to last year.

"We were amped up, especially myself," Randolph said. "We were amped up for the home opener in front of our crowd. We wanted to come out and do well. Some guys had too much energy like me."

Mike Conley added 16 points and Quincy Pondexter followed with 14 off the bench. Rudy Gay had a rough shooting night, converting just 3-of-17 shots, but finished with 15 points for Memphis, which strung together back-to- back wins after defeating the Warriors on Friday.

Gordon Hayward scored 11 points in the first quarter, but finished with just 19 for the Jazz, who were coming off a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Mo Williams had 17 points to go with eight assists and Al Jefferson put in a double-double, scoring 11 points and pulling down 10 rebounds in the loss.

The Jazz opened up a 12-point lead just over seven minutes into the game following a Hayward layup, but Jerryd Bayless brought Memphis within seven by the end of the period when he buried a 3-pointer with 38.6 seconds remaining.

The Grizzlies continued to chip away, pulling within one at 39-38 after Tony Allen stripped the ball from Hayward and passed it to Randolph, who finished with a dunk at the other end. Then, with under a minute to play, Gay drained a triple to give Memphis a two-point edge.

However, Utah took the lead right back before halftime, as Williams fired a long 3-point shot and connected as the clock expired, giving the Jazz a 50-47 advantage going into the third quarter.

"We were able to be in all three games and had opportunities to win them, and just couldn't finish them off," Jazz coach Ty Corbin said. "Even tonight, we had a stretch where we were right there. We had a lead at halftime, and started the third quarter off relatively good. We had a six-point lead and they made a run."

After drawing consecutive offensive fouls on Paul Millsap midway through the third, the Grizzlies started stringing together baskets in bunches. The team went on a 10-2 run, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Pondexter, a Gasol turnaround jumper and a three-point play from Conley to give Memphis an eight- point lead.

With less than seven minutes remaining in the game, Derrick Favors grabbed a Randy Foye missed three and threw down a monstrous dunk to cut the deficit to 84-79, but they didn't get any closer. Memphis went on to score on four consecutive possessions, capped by a short Randolph jumper, to build an 11- point advantage.

Gasol was fouled twice in the final two minutes, and drained all four free throws to prevent a Jazz comeback.

Game Notes

Memphis has not lost at home since March 16 of last year when they fell to the Toronto Raptors ... The Jazz have committed at least 14 turnovers in each of their losses ... The Grizzlies beat the Jazz for just the fifth time in their last 20 contests.