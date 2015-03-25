Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Gantt scores 22, Florida Atlantic loses big lead, holds on to beat Western Kentucky 65-62

By | Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Greg Gantt scored 22 points and Florida Atlantic saw its 13-point lead nearly disappear before holding off late-charging Western Kentucky for a 65-62 Sun Belt Conference win Saturday night.

Ahead 62-49 with 2:42 left, the Owls (9-9, 4-3) went cold as the Hilltoppers closed the gap to 63-62 with 13 seconds left on T.J. Price's 3-pointer.

Jackson Trapp hit two free throws with 10 seconds remaining for a three-point cushion. After timeouts by each team, Price missed a 3-point attempt with 2 seconds to go. He finished 4 of 12 from long range, with his teammates going 0 of 8.

Pablo Bertone and Stefan Moody added 15 points apiece for the Owls, who have won three of their last four games. Florida Atlantic dominated the boards 44-28, but committed 24 turnovers, twice as many as Western Kentucky (10-8, 4-3).

Price's 20 points led the Hilltoppers, who have lost three straight.