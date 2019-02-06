Gambler wins $100G after betting Los Angeles Rams would score 3 points in Super Bowl, report says

At least one person found the Los Angeles Rams futility on Sunday thrilling -- and lucrative.

An unidentified bettor reportedly won $100,000 after his longshot bet that the Rams would score just three points during Sunday’s Super Bowl actually happened.

Tim Fitzgerald, a sportsbook supervisor at the South Point Sports Book in Las Vegas, told Vegas Stats & Information Network that a gambler put down $250 on the prolific Rams offense scoring just three points -- which had 400-to-1 odds -- during the year’s most important football game, CBS Sports reported. The daring bet paid off and the person reportedly walked away with $100,000.

PATRIOTS WIN 6TH LOMBARDI TROPHY, TOPPING RAMS 13-3 IN LOWEST-SCORING SUPER BOWL EVER

On Sunday, the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in the sport's history. The Associated Press reported football fans in three states legally bet almost $18.5 million on the Super Bowl this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.