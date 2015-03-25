Galaxy's Magee named MLS Player of the Week

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Mike Magee was named the MLS Player of the Week on Monday for the first week of the 2013 season.

Magee netted his first career hat trick on Sunday in the Galaxy's 4-0 win over the Chicago Fire at the Home Depot Center.

Magee opened his 2013 account in the 38th minute on a terrific left-footed volley, and scored twice in a six minute span in the second half to secure three points for the two-time defending champions.

This was Magee's second career Player of the Week honor.

The MLS Player of the Week award is selected each week by the North American Soccer Reporters. The group consists of members of online, print, television, and radio media.

2013 MLS Player of the Week winners:

Week 1: Mike Magee (Los Angeles Galaxy)