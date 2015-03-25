Gaffney runs for 3 TDs, No. 8 Stanford holds off Oregon State in 20-12 win

next Image 1 of 2

Tyler Gaffney ran for three touchdowns and No. 8 Stanford held off Oregon State's fourth-quarter comeback bid in a 20-12 win Saturday night.

Gaffney ran 22 times for 145 yards and scored on runs of 4, 9 and 32 yards to highlight a slow offensive night for Stanford (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12). The Cardinal totaled 276 yards on offense, as quarterback Kevin Hogan completed just 8 of 18 passes for 88 yards.

Stanford held Oregon State to 288 yards, well off the Beavers' season average of 515 yards. OSU quarterback Sean Mannion, the national leader in yards passing and touchdown passes, was 41 of 57 for 271 yards and one touchdown.

The Beavers (6-2, 4-1) trailed 20-9 with less than 4 minutes remaining and nearly forced overtime. Oregon State drove to the Stanford 7 with 30 seconds remaining, but four consecutive incompletions stopped the rally.