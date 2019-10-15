Gaelic football club players injured after falling from bus celebrating championship

Players from a Gaelic football club were injured after falling from a tour bus Saturday, Irish police said.

Nine players from the Enniskerry Gaelic Athletic Association were injured after falling from a moving bus in Enniskerry. The players were celebrating their junior final victory, according to BBC.

Enniskerry officials said some players suffered “bad injuries” but none were life-threatening. Video of the incident showed several players falling from the bus after a railing appeared to have broken.

“Thankfully all the lads are doing ok, 3 were sent home in the early hours of this morning, another 2 have been sent home earlier today with another expected this evening leaving 3 remaining in Vincent’s [hospital],” the club said in a statement posted Monday on Facebook. “No injuries are life-threatening however some do require surgery.

“Although it was under the worst circumstances we ever could have imagined, last night proved what a great village and community we have around us. We have many thanks to pay which we will do in the coming days but for the moment we would ask for respect and privacy for all involved," the statement continued.

“Thankfully all injured will pull through this and the team are under strict instructions from Barto to make sure they finally have a drink out of that cup later this evening!”

Irish Health Minister Simon Harris also tweeted well wishes to the club on Saturday.

“Thinking of those injured in Enniskerry and their families tonight. Our entire community hopes and prays that everyone will be ok," he wrote.