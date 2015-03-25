Furyk shoots 65 to lead PGA

Jim Furyk bogeyed his final hole on Thursday as he opened with a 5-under 65 to take the early lead at the 95th PGA Championship.

Furyk has four top-10 finishes in 18 previous PGA Championship appearances. The 65 was one off his career best at the season's final major. Furyk carded a 64 in round two of the 2001 PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club.

David Hearn, who is playing his first PGA Championship, is alone in second place after opening with a 4-under 66.

World No. 6 Matt Kuchar carded a 3-under 67 on the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club and he was part of a group tied two strokes off the pace. He was joined there by Robert Garrigus, Paul Casey and Marcus Fraser.

Americans Steve Stricker, Jason Dufner and Bill Haas are among seven players that are three back at minus-2.

Four-time champion Tiger Woods stumbled to a double-bogey on the ninth, his last. Woods posted a 1-over 71 and walked off the course in a tie for 45th.

Woods played the back nine first on Thursday and collected birdies at 13 and 15. He parred the other seven holes of his opening nine. Around the turn, Woods parred the first three holes, to make it six pars in a row.

At the par-5 fourth, Woods stumbled to a bogey to slip to minus-1. He parred four straight before making a mess of the ninth. Woods' drive found the light rough on the right side of the hole.

Woods tried to play a big slice, but that shot came up short and in the left rough. He dumped his chip in the bunker, then blasted his fourth onto the green. Woods needed two putts to get down for a closing double-bogey.

Furyk, who was in the group behind Woods, birdied the 10th to open his round. After five pars in a row, Furyk dropped in a birdie effort on the par-4 16th.

The 2003 U.S. Open champion converted back-to-back birdie efforts at 18 and one to move to 4-under. Furyk birdied the fourth and moved to minus-6 with a birdie at the seventh.

Furyk's lengthy par putt at the ninth, his last, stayed above ground. He tapped in for bogey and an early 1-stroke lead.

Keegan Bradley, the 2011 champion, shot 1-under 69 and was joined there by Sergio Garcia and four others.

Graeme McDowell, Hunter Mahan, and Rickie Fowler were among those tied at even-par 70. Former PGA Champions Rich Beem and David Toms were among those tied with Woods at plus-1.

Dustin Johnson and Y.E. Yang opened with 72s, while Ernie Els and Davis Love III carded 74s. Shaun Micheel, who won at Oak Hill in 2003, stumbled to a 6- over 76, where he stood alongside K.J. Choi and Padraig Harrington.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy, Masters winner Adam Scott, U.S. Open champ Justin Rose and British Open champion Phil Mickelson are among those in the afternoon wave.