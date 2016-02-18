Furniture Row Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing bolster primary sponsorship lineups

Although Wednesday was a relatively quiet day at Daytona International Speedway, there was good news on the sponsorship front for Furniture Row Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing.

Lansing, Michigan-based Auto-Owners Insurance will be the primary sponsor of Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and the fall race at Martinsville Speedway. As part of the deal, Auto-Owners Insurance is now the Official Insurance Sponsor of Furniture Row Racing and Truex.

At Stewart-Haas Racing, Mobil 1 is expanding its support for the four-car team.

Mobil 1, the Official Motor Oil of NASCAR, will spotlight SHR's No. 4, No. 10 and No. 14 cars with primary hood sponsorships throughout the 2016 season.

Also, Mobil 1 will continue to serve as a co-primary sponsor of Stewart's No. 14 Chevrolet and season-long associate sponsor of Kevin Harvick, Danica Patrick and Kurt Busch. Mobil 1 lubricant technology will continue to be used in all four SHR cars during the 2016 season.