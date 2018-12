(STATS) - Furman has scheduled a game against Tennessee on Sept. 19, 2020.

The game will be played at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Tennessee will pay Furman a $500,000 guarantee, according to a copy of the contract posted on the Volunteers' website.

Furman, a Southern Conference member that had a 3-8 record last year, has a new coach this season, former Air Force offensive coordinator Clay Hendrix.