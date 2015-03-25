Fumble recovery, interception return lead Bryant to 42-14 win over Duquesne

Sam Sammons recovered a fumble in the end zone and Jeremy Woodson returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown as Bryant dominated the second half in a 42-14 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

Bryant's Jordan Harris had six receptions for 91 yards to set a conference record with 3,494 career yards.

After two straight weeks of giving up more than 500 yards and a week after committing five turnovers, the defense stepped up and the offense was flawless for the Bulldogs (4-4, 2-1 Northeast Conference).

With help from the Dukes (4-3, 2-1), Bryant broke away from a 7-7 halftime tie with 35 unanswered points. Duquesne lost a fumble, had three interceptions and 322 yards in total offense, 86 on a final scoring drive.

After the fumble recovery, Mike Westerhaus threw his second touchdown pass, a 7-yarder to Chad Ward. Westerhaus finished with 160 yards, passing 4,000 for his career.