Full autopsy: Oklahoma State player had an enlarged heart

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma's medical examiner says the Oklahoma State University basketball player who died in July following an outdoor team workout suffered from an enlarged heart and died of natural causes.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released Friday the findings of the autopsy on 22-year-old Tyrek Coger. The forward collapsed July 21 following a 40-minute team workout on the football stadium stairs when the temperature was 99 degrees.

The autopsy report says Coger died due to cardiomegaly, or an enlarged heart. It also says his heart's left ventricle had become abnormally thick and an abnormal accumulation of spinal fluid in the brain was a contributing factor to his death.

Coger transferred from Cape Fear Community College in North Carolina and arrived at OSU on July 5.