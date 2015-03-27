Fulham winger Ruiz to miss rest of season

Fulham winger Bryan Ruiz suffered a broken foot Saturday and will miss the rest of the English Premier League season.

The 26-year-old Ruiz was carried off late in Fulham's 3-0 win over Bolton, and the Costa Rica international was later diagnosed with a broken foot that will sideline him for at least two months.

"He broke his foot so he will be out until June or July," Fulham coach Martin Jol said. "It is a metatarsal issue."

Ruiz made 27 league appearances in his first season with Fulham. He joined in the offseason from Dutch side Twente, and had two goals and three assists this season.