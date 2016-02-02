FSU QB tells recruits to 'make the right choice' with tweet of a pool

With National Signing Day fast approaching there are still a lot of prized prep players who have yet to commit to a school. Florida State quarterback J.J. Cosentino is hoping to lure those players off the fence and towards Tallahassee, which is why he sent out a tweet showing a pool and the temperature with a caption that read: "Dear recruits, make the right choice tomorrow."

So far, so good for head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Seminoles, whose 2016 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the ACC and No. 3 in the nation on the eve of National Signing Day.