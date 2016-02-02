Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA FB
Published
Last Update March 26, 2016

FSU QB tells recruits to 'make the right choice' with tweet of a pool

By Brian Haines | FoxSports
Apr 11, 2015; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback J.J. Cosentino (16) runs the ball during the spring game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 11, 2015; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback J.J. Cosentino (16) runs the ball during the spring game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

With National Signing Day fast approaching there are still a lot of prized prep players who have yet to commit to a school. Florida State quarterback J.J. Cosentino is hoping to lure those players off the fence and towards Tallahassee, which is why he sent out a tweet showing a pool and the temperature with a caption that read: "Dear recruits, make the right choice tomorrow."

So far, so good for head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Seminoles, whose 2016 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the ACC and No. 3 in the nation on the eve of National Signing Day.