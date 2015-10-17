Expand / Collapse search
From bat flip to fake flip: Bautista pretends to throw ball in stands (VIDEO)

Aug 20, 2014; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) runs the bases after hitting a 3-run home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

It seems that Jose Bautista is all about making friends this postseason.

Just a couple days after the Toronto Blue Jays slugger set the world ablaze with an emphatic bat flip in Game 5 of the ALDS, Bautista denied Kansas City Royals fans of a souvenir in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Bautista made the last out of the fifth inning, ranging over near the stands in right field and threw a ball into the crowd.

Except he didn't. He kept the ball.

Royals fans would have the last laugh, though, as their team went on to win the game 3-0 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

