From bat flip to fake flip: Bautista pretends to throw ball in stands (VIDEO)

It seems that Jose Bautista is all about making friends this postseason.

Just a couple days after the Toronto Blue Jays slugger set the world ablaze with an emphatic bat flip in Game 5 of the ALDS, Bautista denied Kansas City Royals fans of a souvenir in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Bautista made the last out of the fifth inning, ranging over near the stands in right field and threw a ball into the crowd.

Except he didn't. He kept the ball.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Royals fans would have the last laugh, though, as their team went on to win the game 3-0 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

(h/t Cut4)

MORE MLB: Want stories delivered to you? Sign up for our MLB newsletters.