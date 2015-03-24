Freshman Shaun Wilson runs for record 245 yards, 3 long TDs in Duke's 41-3 rout of Kansas

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Freshman Shaun Wilson rushed for a school-record 245 yards with three long touchdowns and Duke routed Kansas 41-3 on Saturday.

Wilson scored on runs of 69, 68 and 45 yards while breaking Robert Baldwin's 20-year-old single-game record for the Blue Devils (3-0).

Anthony Boone threw two TD passes to Max McCaffrey for Duke, which scored the first three times it touched the ball, built a 511-297 advantage in total yardage and cruised to its first 3-0 start since 1994.

Boone finished 19 of 33 for 180 yards in three quarters with scoring passes to McCaffrey covering 36 and 10 yards. He improved to 13-0 as a starter in regular-season games.

Montell Cozart was 11 of 27 for 89 yards for Kansas (1-1) but threw two interceptions that Duke turned into Ross Martin field goals.

The Jayhawks didn't advance further than the Duke 17 and lost their 25th straight road game.