Freshman L.J. Peak scores 23 as Georgetown beats St. Francis 83-62

Freshman L.J. Peak hit all nine of his shots, scoring 23 points, as Georgetown opened the season with an 83-62 win over St. Francis (N.Y.) on Saturday.

The Hoyas led 37-31 at halftime despite shooting 42 percent but shot 63 percent in the second half to pull away from the Terriers.

Jabril Trawick added 11 points and Joshua Smith had 10 for Georgetown. Mikael Hopkins grabbed 10 rebounds. While Peak was perfect from the field, including a 3-pointer, he was just 4 of 8 from the foul line.

Brent Jones had 13 points for St. Francis, which shot just 32.4 percent for the game and had 17 turnovers. Antonio Jenifer added 11 points and Jalen Cannon 10.

The Hoyas led by as many as 14 points in the first, 35-21, after a layup from Smith, but went into the half leading by only six points, 37-31.