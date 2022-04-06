French teen tennis player slaps opponent after losing match, issues apology

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A top-seeded junior French tennis player apologized for slapping an opponent after losing a tournament match.

Michael Kouame was the No. 1 seed going into the International Tennis Federation’s junior tournament in Ghana. After losing to Raphael Nii Ankrah on Tuesday, the 15-year-old was seen coming to the net for what was supposed to be a gesture of good sportsmanship but instead slapped Nii Ankrah.

A braw l reportedly broke out after the slap.

Kouame on Wednesday posted an apology on his Instagram page.

"I sincerely regret my actions on Tuesday at the ITF Tournament in Ghana against Raphael Nii Ankrah. I regretfully struck him after an extremely frustrating and intense match," Kouame wrote.

"During the course of the match, I was repeatedly verbally abused by a large number of individuals in the crowd, including insults to my mother in particular. However, that does not excuse my behavior. I would like to publicly apologize to Raphael. I was wrong and completely out of line.

"I accept any consequences as a result of my behavior from the ITF governing body, and will use this time to reflect on how I can better manage challenging situations like these in the future in a manner that accurately reflect my character."

The ITF has yet to hand out punishment over the incident.