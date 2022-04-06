Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

French teen tennis player slaps opponent after losing match, issues apology

Kouame says insults were being hurled at him during the match

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A top-seeded junior French tennis player apologized for slapping an opponent after losing a tournament match.

Michael Kouame was the No. 1 seed going into the International Tennis Federation’s junior tournament in Ghana. After losing to Raphael Nii Ankrah on Tuesday, the 15-year-old was seen coming to the net for what was supposed to be a gesture of good sportsmanship but instead slapped Nii Ankrah.

A brawl reportedly broke out after the slap.

Kouame on Wednesday posted an apology on his Instagram page.

"I sincerely regret my actions on Tuesday at the ITF Tournament in Ghana against Raphael Nii Ankrah. I regretfully struck him after an extremely frustrating and intense match," Kouame wrote.

"During the course of the match, I was repeatedly verbally abused by a large number of individuals in the crowd, including insults to my mother in particular. However, that does not excuse my behavior. I would like to publicly apologize to Raphael. I was wrong and completely out of line.

Michael Kouame apologized on Instagram on Wednesday.

Michael Kouame apologized on Instagram on Wednesday. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"I accept any consequences as a result of my behavior from the ITF governing body, and will use this time to reflect on how I can better manage challenging situations like these in the future in a manner that accurately reflect my character."

The ITF has yet to hand out punishment over the incident.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.