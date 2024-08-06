French pole vaulter receives odd advice from Serena Williams' ex-coach after manhood costs him medal chance

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati became a viral sensation over the weekend after his manhood appeared to cost him a medal in the event at the Paris Olympics.

Ammirati nailed himself in the groin as he was going up to clear 5.70 meters in the contest. He was denied a spot in the final, which was later won by Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis, who set a world record. The incident sparked some crude jokes on social media.

Rennae Stubbs, a former professional tennis player who won several doubles Grand Slams and coached Serena Williams at the 2022 U.S. Open, offered some advice to Ammirati.

"Seriously!!! When your sport is all about getting your body over a bar and it’s a matter of millimeters! My man! Call a drag queen! She’ll teach u how to tuck it! This is unbelievable."

The French athlete gained an audience over the incident. He went from having about 8,400 followers on Instagram to more than 171,000 over the course of a few days.

He even received an adult entertainment offer in recent days.

Ammirati's best vault was 5.60 meters, giving him a 15th place finish at the Games. He won the U20 World Championships in Colombia two years ago.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.