Olympics

French pole vaulter receives odd advice from Serena Williams' ex-coach after manhood costs him medal chance

Rennae Stubbs made the suggestion

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati became a viral sensation over the weekend after his manhood appeared to cost him a medal in the event at the Paris Olympics.

Ammirati nailed himself in the groin as he was going up to clear 5.70 meters in the contest. He was denied a spot in the final, which was later won by Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis, who set a world record. The incident sparked some crude jokes on social media.

Anthony Ammirati walks with his pole

Anthony Ammirati during the men's pole vault qualification at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 3, 2024. (Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

Rennae Stubbs, a former professional tennis player who won several doubles Grand Slams and coached Serena Williams at the 2022 U.S. Open, offered some advice to Ammirati.

"Seriously!!! When your sport is all about getting your body over a bar and it’s a matter of millimeters! My man! Call a drag queen! She’ll teach u how to tuck it! This is unbelievable."

Anthony Ammirati vaults

Anthony Ammirati in action during the men's pole vault qualification round at the Stade de France during the Paris Olympics. (Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The French athlete gained an audience over the incident. He went from having about 8,400 followers on Instagram to more than 171,000 over the course of a few days.

He even received an adult entertainment offer in recent days.

Anthony Ammirati lays on his back

France's Anthony Ammirati reacts during the men's pole vault qualification at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on Aug. 3, 2024. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

Ammirati's best vault was 5.60 meters, giving him a 15th place finish at the Games. He won the U20 World Championships in Colombia two years ago.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.