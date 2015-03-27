Free agent Delonte West suspended 10 games after pleading guilty to weapons charges

Free agent guard Delonte West was suspended without pay for 10 games Friday after pleading guilty last month to weapons charges.

Maryland authorities said he was carrying two loaded handguns, a loaded shotgun and an 8 1/2-inch Bowie knife while speeding on a three-wheel motorcycle on the Capital Beltway last September.

West played for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. The Minnesota Timberwolves waived him Aug. 3 after acquiring West in a trade.

West received a home detention sentence that includes flexibility to travel to games. If he signs with a team, his suspension will begin with the first game of the regular season for which he is eligible and physically able to play.

The 27-year-old West has averaged 9.9 points in six NBA seasons. He has battled bipolar disorder during his career.