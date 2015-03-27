Expand / Collapse search
November 20, 2014

Free agent Delonte West suspended 10 games after pleading guilty to weapons charges

NEW YORK – Free agent guard Delonte West was suspended without pay for 10 games Friday after pleading guilty last month to weapons charges.

Maryland authorities said he was carrying two loaded handguns, a loaded shotgun and an 8 1/2-inch Bowie knife while speeding on a three-wheel motorcycle on the Capital Beltway last September.

West played for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. The Minnesota Timberwolves waived him Aug. 3 after acquiring West in a trade.

West received a home detention sentence that includes flexibility to travel to games. If he signs with a team, his suspension will begin with the first game of the regular season for which he is eligible and physically able to play.

The 27-year-old West has averaged 9.9 points in six NBA seasons. He has battled bipolar disorder during his career.