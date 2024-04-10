Fred Couples believes Tiger Woods could do more than just make cut at the Masters

Tiger Woods, 48, appears to be in good shape and ready to take a swing at winning another green jacket this weekend at the Masters.

Fred Couples was asked on Tuesday whether Woods would be able to make his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters. Couples said he thinks Woods can do more than that.

"Well, I will say this, I think the last thing he's thinking about is making the cut," Couples said. "Now, the weather is, I don't know how the weather is supposed to be. I don't know if it's supposed to be perfect or not, but I don't think it matters to him. He can play well in winds and rain and all that.

"Can he win here? You know what, yeah. I just watched him play nine holes, and nine holes is only nine holes on a Tuesday, but he never mis-hits a shot. But the idea of making a cut, I think he would laugh at that because he's not here to -- that's a huge record, but he's here to win. He's here to play really, really hard.

"From what I see -- I don't ask him much. We always talk about Sam or Charlie; very rarely how is your ankle. His ankle is bad. We know it. But it looks like he's here, he's going to walk 72 holes, and if he keeps playing like that, he'll be a factor."

Woods’ health is going to be a key factor. He was forced to pull out of last year’s tournament due to plantar fasciitis. He also pulled out of the Genesis Invitational in February.

Even through all the physical limitations he has experienced, Woods revealed why he keeps pushing.

"I love golf. I do. I've always loved it. I played other sports growing up, but I just have always loved this sport. I love to compete," he said. "And be able to have the love I have for the game and the love for competition be intertwined.

"I think that's one of the reasons why I've had a successful career. I just love doing the work. I love logging the time in, and I love preparing. I love competing, and I love that feeling when everything's on fire with a chance to win and you either you do or you don't."