Frazier out as North Carolina Central football coach

Henry Frazier III was fired as North Carolina Central's football coach on Thursday, just over a week before the team begins its season.

Dwayne Foster will serve as North Carolina Central's acting football coach.

North Carolina Central did not cite a specific reason for Frazier's firing in a statement, adding the third-year head coach was facing personal issues and that they caused the The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference university to shift attention from student-athletes.

North Carolina Central suspended the 45-year-old Frazier earlier this week for the second time in two years following his arrest Monday on violating a domestic violence protective order against his ex-wife, Lanier Turner-Frazier. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.

Frazier also was suspended by North Carolina Central for two months last year after his arrest in May 2012 following a domestic dispute with Turner-Frazier.

Frazier had a 8-14 record in two seasons at North Carolina Central. He led the Eagles to a 6-5 record last year, their first winning season since 2007.

Frazier won the 2009 Eddie Robinson Award as the FCS coach of the year during a seven-year stint at Prairie View A&M.

Foster joined the Eagles' staff in 2011 and is the team's assistant head coach, recruiting coordinator and offensive line coach. He previously served as running backs coach at Prairie View A&M, offensive line coach at Bowie State, and tight ends and running backs coach at Catholic University.

"As we work through this transition, we will concentrate on the four goals of our athletics department: academic success, competitive success, institutional control and student-athlete well-being," said Dr. Ingrid Wicker-McCree, the NCCU athletics director. "I have full confidence in Coach Foster and his abilities to successfully serve as an effective and knowledgeable leader for our students and our football program."

North Carolina Central will begin its season on Aug. 31 at Duke.