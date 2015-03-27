Franklin, Colorado State fend off Air Force 69-66

Travis Franklin scored 21 points and made two late free throws to help Colorado State hold off Air Force 69-66 Wednesday night.

Andy Ogide had 15 points and reserve Pierce Hornung added 13 for the Rams (14-6, 4-2 Mountain West), winners of three of four. The Rams hurt themselves with 5-of-26 3-point shooting.

Michael Lyons scored 14 points for the Falcons (11-8, 2-4). Tom Fow had 13 and Taylor Stewart 11 for Air Force, which is 1-6 on the road this season.

After Franklin's free throw with 22.7 seconds left, Lyons drilled a 3-pointer to trim it to 66-64. Adam Nigon's two free throws were quickly answered by a layup from Lyons. Franklin made 1 of 2 free throws with 2.4 seconds left, and Fow missed a 50-foot heave at the buzzer.