Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

There were 257 players drafted in last month's NFL Draft, but Frank Gore Jr. was not one of those players.

The former Southern Miss running back later signed with the Buffalo Bills after going undrafted. His five-time Pro Bowl running back father, Frank Gore Sr. spent one season with the Bills. The younger Gore plans to use the fact that every NFL team passed up on him in the draft as fuel for his professional football career, saying his undrafted status helped push him.

"It pushed me a lot," Gore said of getting passed over in the 2024 Draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A confident Gore also noted that from his point of view there was "no way" that so many prospects that were superior to him.

"There’s no way 257 people are better than me in this draft, but now that that process is over, I’m a Bill, I’m here to compete, and I’m here to push my teammates, and push the running back room and try to do it on special teams," Gore said.

NFL LEGEND JERRY RICE 'HOT' OVER BRENDEN RICE'S DRAFT TUMBLE, BUT CONFIDENT SON WILL PROVE DOUBTERS WRONG

The elder Gore believes his son is now in a good position to prove people wrong.

"Folks slept on my son; they slept on me, too — they'll see," Gore Sr. said.

The 22-year-old Gore said his father spoke highly of the Bills organization and expressed confidence that the coaching staff will help him be successful.

"[Gore Sr.] said it's great people here," Gore Jr. said via the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. "He knows they'll take care of me and he knows that coach [Kelly Skipper] will push me to become my best. He just talks about the people in this organization and about [General Manager Brandon] Beane and everyone around the organization."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gore Jr. earned First-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2022. He was also named the offensive MVP in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl. He finished his college football career with more than 4,000 rushing yards.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.