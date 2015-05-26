Franco, Phils blank Diamondbacks to complete sweep

Philadelphia, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - Maikel Franco hit a solo home run and an RBI triple as the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 6-0 win on Sunday.

The highly-touted prospect made his season debut with the team on Friday, and after an 0-for-4 start to his career, had a hit and run scored on Saturday and finished Sunday's game 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

"We see him settling in and I think he's starting to feel more comfortable," said Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg.

Darin Ruf hit a solo homer while Ben Revere, Cesar Hernandez and Cameron Rupp drove in a run each for the Phillies, who are on a season-high five-game winning streak.

Sean O'Sullivan (1-2) tossed six innings, allowing five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in his first win in over four years. He had been held without a victory over 18 games (13 starts) since his last win on May 12, 2011, when he was a member of Kansas City. He had lost nine straight decisions.

Josh Collmenter (3-5) gave up four runs on six hits over six innings to take the loss for the Diamondbacks, who have dropped seven of their past nine.

"We got beat, they went out and beat us every way they could," said Arizona manager Chip Hale. "Power, their pitching and they had a really good bullpen this weekend."

The Phils left runners on the corners in the first, but were able to push a run across in the second as Hernandez led off with a double, moved to third on an Odubel Herrera sacrifice bunt and came home on a Rupp sac fly.

In the fourth, Ruf crushed an 0-1 cutter deep into the left field seats for his third home run of the year and a 2-0 lead.

Philly added to its lead in the sixth with a pair of runs. Ruf kept the inning alive with a two-out single and Franco drove in his first run of the season with a triple off the wall in center. Hernandez followed with a double to right for a 4-0 lead.

Franco clubbed a leadoff homer to left-center in the eighth, and Revere added an RBI single later in the frame for a 6-0 game.

Game Notes

Arizona plays four games in Miami starting on Monday ... Philadelphia starts a four-game set in Colorado Monday to open a 10-game road trip ... Franco finished the series 3-for-12 ... Collmenter fell to 1-3 in nine games against the Phillies.