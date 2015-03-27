France's Monfils to miss Davis Cup contest vs. US

Gael Monfils will miss France's Davis Cup quarterfinal against the United States because of an abdominal injury.

The French tennis federation said Monday that coach Guy Forget will soon name his replacement for the 14th-ranked Monfils. The matches at Monte Carlo Country Club start Friday.

Monfils started experiencing pain during practice Sunday and an MRI test showed a lesion on his left oblique muscle. He will need to rest for 15 days.

The French team includes Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Julien Benneteau and Michael Llodra. The U.S. or France will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Spain and Austria.