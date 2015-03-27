France coach reduces World Cup squad to 24 players

PARIS (AP) — France coach Raymond Domenech has cut his World Cup squad to 24, taking an extra player to training camp in case Arsenal defender William Gallas doesn't recover from a calf injury.

Domenech cut six players from the 30-man provisional squad he announced last week, dropping goalkeeper Mickael Landreau, defenders Adil Rami and Rod Fanni, midfielders Hatem Ben Arfa and Yann M'Vila, and striker Jimmy Briand.

Coaches have until June 1 to cut their squad to 23 for the tournament in South Africa.