France bounces back with 2-0 win in Bosnia-Herzegovina in qualifying for European Championship

Karim Benzema and Florent Malouda scored second-half goals to give France a much needed 2-0 win at Bosnia-Herzegovina on Tuesday night as the visitors recovered from their stumbling start to 2012 European Championship qualifying.

Benzema was set up in the penalty area by Gael Clichy and beat a defender before slotting home with a powerful left-footed shot in the 72nd minute.

Malouda doubled the lead six minutes later following a nice collective move.

Coming off France's first-round elimination at the World Cup, Les Bleus and new coach Laurent Blanc bounced back from an opening 1-0 home loss to Belarus last week. Bosnia began with a 3-0 win over Luxembourg.