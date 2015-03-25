France beats Uzbekistan 4-0 to set up U20 World Cup semifinal against Ghana or Chile

France defeated Uzbekistan 4-0 to reach the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup on Saturday.

Yaya Sanogo scored in the 31st minute, and Paul Pogba and Florian Thauvin added goals from the penalty spot to give France a 3-0 halftime lead.

A diving header from defender Kurt Zouma in the 64th minute made it 4-0.

France will next play Ghana or Chile, who meet in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Later Saturday, Uruguay played Spain in the second quarterfinal.