France beats Russians for team foil gold

The French men’s foil team avenged its loss in the 2016 Olympic final by beating a trio of Russians for a gold medal in Tokyo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Erwann le Pechoux, Julien Mertine and Enzo Lefort combined to best Anton Borodachev, Kirill Borodachev and Timur Safin 45-28 for France’s second fencing gold of the Tokyo Olympics. Romain Cannone won the men’s epee individual. It’s the first win in men’s team foil for the country since the 2000 Sydney Games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ROC still finished the fencing slate with eight medals and four golds.

The United States team of Alexander Massialas, Race Imboden and Gerek Meinhardt won the bronze with a 45-31 victory over Japan.