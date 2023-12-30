Expand / Collapse search
FOX's NFL broadcasts among most-watched shows of 2023

FOX's 'The OT' was also in the top 100

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
There are three things in life that are certain – death, taxes and the NFL ruling television.

In 2023, the NFL reigned supreme and, according to Variety, 45 NFL games were named to their list of the 100 most-watched telecasts. FOX’s "The OT" NFL postgame show also made the list.

Patrick Mahomes vs Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles for a first down during the second half of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVII led the list. The Kansas City Chiefs’ comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles gained more than 114 million viewers. It was the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl title in four years.

FOX broadcasts had three of the top five games, including the Super Bowl. The NFC playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys was third on the Variety list with more than 45.8 million viewers, while the playoff game between the Eagles and the New York Giants was fourth with more than 28.8 million viewers.

Taylor Swift smiles

Taylor Swift watches during a regular season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The September 24 edition of "The OT" received more than 11.4 million viewers. The Chiefs and the Chicago Bears had a late-window matchup. It was the first time Taylor Swift was seen at Arrowhead Stadium supporting her new beau, Travis Kelce.

The Big Ten Championship between Michigan and Iowa also made the list with more than 10.1 million viewers, according to Variety.

Mike Sainristil holds the trophy

Jim Harbaugh applauds as Mike Sainristil, #0 of the Michigan Wolverines, holds up the MVP trophy following the Big Ten Championship against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Sporting events held the first 14 slots on Variety’s list. The Oscars received 19.4 million viewers and was ranked No. 15. Additionally, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship had 14.7 million viewers, according to Variety, while NBA Finals Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat had 13.3 million.

