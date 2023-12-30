FOX's NFL broadcasts among most-watched shows of 2023

There are three things in life that are certain – death, taxes and the NFL ruling television.

In 2023, the NFL reigned supreme and, according to Variety, 45 NFL games were named to their list of the 100 most-watched telecasts. FOX’s "The OT" NFL postgame show also made the list.

Super Bowl LVII led the list. The Kansas City Chiefs’ comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles gained more than 114 million viewers. It was the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl title in four years.

FOX broadcasts had three of the top five games, including the Super Bowl. The NFC playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys was third on the Variety list with more than 45.8 million viewers, while the playoff game between the Eagles and the New York Giants was fourth with more than 28.8 million viewers.

The September 24 edition of "The OT" received more than 11.4 million viewers. The Chiefs and the Chicago Bears had a late-window matchup. It was the first time Taylor Swift was seen at Arrowhead Stadium supporting her new beau, Travis Kelce.

The Big Ten Championship between Michigan and Iowa also made the list with more than 10.1 million viewers, according to Variety.

Sporting events held the first 14 slots on Variety’s list. The Oscars received 19.4 million viewers and was ranked No. 15. Additionally, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship had 14.7 million viewers, according to Variety, while NBA Finals Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat had 13.3 million.